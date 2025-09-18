Trade corridor partnership connecting northern and southern Ontario announced

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority have signed a partnership to develop a trade corridor connecting northern and southern Ontario.

The corridor is expected to include integrated rail, highway, and marine links with extended-season service.

The partners say the plan will be anchored by a newly developed port in Sault Ste. Marie.

As part of this plan, they are exploring the Algoma Steel site as a potential host location for the port facilities.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker says a new port in the Sault will create a national asset.

Shoemaker called it a strategic investment in Canada’s supply chain resilience and industrial capacity.