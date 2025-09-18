‘Unruly passenger’ forces Europe-bound flight to land in Newfoundland

<p>The Gander, N.L. airport is shown on Thursday, July 6, 2023.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 11:01 am.

GANDER — Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a flight from New York to Europe was forced to land in Gander, N.L., because of an unruly passenger.

Police say they arrived at Gander International Airport around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday and arrested a 25-year-old woman.

She had allegedly assaulted members of the flight crew and had to be restrained for landing.

The woman faces two counts of assault, two counts of assault of a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest.

She was also charged with interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident on the plane to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press

