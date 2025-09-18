York Region Public Health confirms new measles case in Thornhill

A child is seen being treated for measles in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 18, 2025 5:40 pm.

York Region Public Health is confirming a new case of measles in Thornhill that’s linked to an ongoing outbreak.

It’s now the fifth confirmed case connected to the outbreak that was declared on September 4, 2025.

York public health says you may have been exposed to the virus if you attended the following locations at the listed times:

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should do the following:

  • Immediately confirm they have two doses of the measles vaccine
  • Call York Region Public Health immediately if you were present AND you are pregnant, are with an infant under 12 months of age or are immunocompromised, because you may be eligible for treatment to prevent measles infection
  • Visit york.ca/MeaslesReporting to complete a brief contact follow-up survey; this will help York Region Public Health assess your risk (or those present with you) and prioritize contacts at greatest risk of becoming infected
  • Watch for signs and symptoms of measles, and if you develop an,y call York Region Public Health immediately at 1-877-464-9675 ext. 77280 seven days a week; if you are going to visit a health professional, call in advance and let them know before going to be seen to inform them you may have measles and require additional precautions 

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission,” public health officials said in a release. “The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Infants under one year of age, pregnant individuals and those who have a weakened immune system are at increased risk of severe complications, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and death.

Symptoms of measles start 7 to 21 days after exposure and may include:

  • High fever, cough, runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes such as pink eye or conjunctivitis
  • Red rash that typically starts on the head and neck that then spreads downward to the chest, arms and legs; the rash is typically not itchy and appears 3 to 7 days after the start of other symptoms
