Carney to visit train yard on second day of Mexico City trip

MEXICO CITY — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Mexico City today, on the second day of a trip aimed at strengthening the trading relationship ahead of what is expected to be a challenging round of negotiations with the United States on a trilateral trade deal.

Carney is expected to visit Canadian Pacific and Kansas City’s Ferrovalle train yard, his only scheduled event for the day, before departing for Ottawa by noon.

Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a pact yesterday to deepen economic and security ties.

The agreement was billed as a comprehensive strategic partnership, and it includes a plan to build infrastructure, such as ports, rail and energy corridors, while tackling crime and protecting the environment.

Carney and Sheinbaum emphasized that the deal will “complement” the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA.

Carney said he is confident that with the countries’ individual reviews and collective discussions on CUSMA, they will “reinforce the strength of our economies, our individual economies, and the fact that we are stronger together.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press