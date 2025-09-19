Carney to visit train yard on second day of Mexico City trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum following a joint news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Sep 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 5:15 am.

MEXICO CITY — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Mexico City today, on the second day of a trip aimed at strengthening the trading relationship ahead of what is expected to be a challenging round of negotiations with the United States on a trilateral trade deal.

Carney is expected to visit Canadian Pacific and Kansas City’s Ferrovalle train yard, his only scheduled event for the day, before departing for Ottawa by noon.

Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a pact yesterday to deepen economic and security ties.

The agreement was billed as a comprehensive strategic partnership, and it includes a plan to build infrastructure, such as ports, rail and energy corridors, while tackling crime and protecting the environment.

Carney and Sheinbaum emphasized that the deal will “complement” the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA.

Carney said he is confident that with the countries’ individual reviews and collective discussions on CUSMA, they will “reinforce the strength of our economies, our individual economies, and the fact that we are stronger together.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

9m ago

Toronto unveils plan to allow more density within 200m of transit stations

The City of Toronto is going ahead with an enthusiastic plan that would see more than one million homes built around transit stations. City leaders are rolling out a new plan to dramatically increase...

12h ago

Durham police say auto theft ring suspects travelled from Quebec to GTA to steal cars

Five residents of Quebec are facing more than 100 charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege they travelled from their home province to the Greater Toronto Area to steal vehicles...

13h ago

Canadian business travel to the U.S. remained resilient in the first half of the year

Canadians might be shunning leisurely visits to the U.S., but new data shows corporate travel appears to be business as usual. Despite political tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration,...

38m ago

