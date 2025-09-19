Man, 21, arrested in Scarborough fatal shooting, another man wanted

A 21-year-old man has been arrested, and another is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to Kingston and Galloway roads around 10:20 p.m. on September 15 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

The victim has been identified as Shakur Clarke-Sargeant, 23, of Toronto.

Jeavon Quashie, 21, of Toronto, was arrested on September 16 and has been charged with first-degree murder.

A second suspect is still wanted. He’s described as a Black male in his early 20s, wearing dark clothing.