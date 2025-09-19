Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted, stabbed in North York home
Posted September 19, 2025 10:47 am.
Last Updated September 19, 2025 11:02 am.
Toronto police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a violent assault against two people in North York.
Investigators say three people, who are known to each other, were in a residence in the area of Torresdale Avenue and Robert Hicks Drive around 9 p.m. on September 18 when a verbal altercation began.
Police allege the suspect assaulted one of the victims and then stabbed the other when they attempted to intervene before fleeing the scene.
A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Nicholas Benjamin of Toronto is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He’s described as 30 years old, five-feet-eight with a medium build and black hair.