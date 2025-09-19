Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted, stabbed in North York home

Police are searching for Nicholas Benjamin, who is wanted in connection with a violent assault in North York. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 19, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 11:02 am.

Toronto police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a violent assault against two people in North York.

Investigators say three people, who are known to each other, were in a residence in the area of Torresdale Avenue and Robert Hicks Drive around 9 p.m. on September 18 when a verbal altercation began.

Police allege the suspect assaulted one of the victims and then stabbed the other when they attempted to intervene before fleeing the scene.

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Nicholas Benjamin of Toronto is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He’s described as 30 years old, five-feet-eight with a medium build and black hair.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two suspected opioid overdoses in 48 hours prompt Toronto police warning

Toronto police are warning the public after two people died from suspected opioid overdoses in the same neighbourhood on consecutive days this week. On Sept. 15, officers were called to the area of...

1h ago

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

5h ago

Oakridge women overcome family poverty by improving employability through education

Women in Oakridge are taking it upon themselves to ensure every woman in the neighbourhood can enter the workforce through employment training workshops built by immigrants for immigrants. In Southwest...

59m ago

Two arrested in attempted murder of woman in Markham shooting

York Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of a woman who was shot in Markham earlier this year. On Jan. 21, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two suspected opioid overdoses in 48 hours prompt Toronto police warning

Toronto police are warning the public after two people died from suspected opioid overdoses in the same neighbourhood on consecutive days this week. On Sept. 15, officers were called to the area of...

1h ago

Michelin Guide 2025 shines spotlight on Toronto: New stars and green accolades revealed

The culinary spotlight is burning bright over Toronto and Ontario this week as the Michelin Guide Toronto 2025 was unveiled on Sept. 18, bringing with it major promotions, fresh accolades, and a renewed...

5h ago

Oakridge women overcome family poverty by improving employability through education

Women in Oakridge are taking it upon themselves to ensure every woman in the neighbourhood can enter the workforce through employment training workshops built by immigrants for immigrants. In Southwest...

59m ago

Two arrested in attempted murder of woman in Markham shooting

York Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of a woman who was shot in Markham earlier this year. On Jan. 21, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Michelin Guide 2025: Toronto's aKin joins one-star list, as Restaurant Pearl Morissette levels up

The 2025 Michelin Guide for Toronto & Region added just one new restaurant to its one-star list. As Jazan Grewal reports, another restaurant outside the city was promoted to two stars.

12h ago

2:35
Toronto releases details on plan to increase housing density around transit stations

With a goal of adding 1.5 million homes over the next 25 years, Toronto is moving to allow greater density near most transit stations. Mayor Olivia Chow says she understands there will be opposition from homeowners, but the city needs the housing.

18h ago

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

20h ago

1:08
Home security camera captures suspects shooting at Vaughan home

York Regional Police release home security footage showing suspects shooting at Vaughan residence in a late-night scheme, though no injuries were reported.

23h ago

1:31
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for Toronto homicide suspect

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend.

23h ago

More Videos