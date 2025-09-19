Marvel star Tatiana Maslany calls for Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Tatiana Maslany, 2022 inductee, poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2025 11:28 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 11:53 am.

Disney might not like her when she’s angry.

“She-Hulk” star Tatiana Maslany is urging fans to cancel their Disney subscriptions in protest of ABC’s decision to suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The Regina-born actor made the appeal Thursday on her Instagram story, sharing an image of herself in motion caption gear to film “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” the Disney Plus Marvel series she stars in.

Her caption called on fans to cancel their Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions.

The Disney-owned ABC announced Wednesday that it has “indefinitely” suspended Kimmel’s show following his comments about the assassination of Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The veteran late-night comic made several remarks on his Monday and Tuesday night shows, including that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

Kimmel’s show was suspended shortly after Nexstar Communications Group said it would yank the program from 23 ABC affiliates starting Wednesday.

The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman blasted Kimmel’s remarks as “truly sick” and warned that his agency has a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and parent company Disney responsible for spreading misinformation.

Maslany joins several voices in Hollywood calling for a Disney boycott.

Damon Lindelof, creator of ABC series “Lost,” said on social media Thursday that he wouldn’t work with Disney until “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is reinstated.

“I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon,” Lindelof wrote on Instagram.

“If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.”

“Transparent” star Amy Landecker posted a screenshot of her Disney Plus cancellation page on social media, while “Watchmen” star Frances Fisher said she would join protests against Kimmel’s suspension in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, “Hacks” star Jean Smart, who just won an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series, shared her concern that free speech is under attack.

– With files from the Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

