Is post-secondary education still worth the time and money?

To post-secondary or to not post-secondary? It’s the back and forth for almost 40 per cent of Canadians who feel unsure whether or not higher education is worth their time and money.

A recent Ipsos survey for CourseCompare, a data-based platform on Canadian post-secondary information, revealed that their Gen Z respondents felt the most confused about the value of post-secondary education, with 46 per cent saying they were unsure about what good a degree or diploma could do for them.

And besides the numbers, an overall pendulum swing in sentiment towards higher education is also driving uncertainty towards staying in school. Couple that with high tuition prices, changing student visa legislation, and AI’s role, and the pendulum just keeps on swinging.

Host Pooja Handa speaks to Robert Furtado, the CEO of CourseCompare to discuss their Return on Education index, a database that categorizes which degrees and diplomas give you the best return on investment. The two also talk about what skills you need to protect yourself from the current volatile job market.