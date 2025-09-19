Quebec daycare bus crash: Final arguments on high-risk offender status for driver

A Superior Court judge is hearing final arguments today on whether a man who drove a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare should be declared a high-risk offender.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was found not criminally responsible in late April because of a mental disorder for killing two children and injuring six others on Feb. 8, 2023.

The Crown says Ny St-Amand should be declared a high-risk offender, a designation that would impose stricter rules on him while he is detained at a treatment centre.

His defence team is opposing the Crown’s application and has challenged the constitutionality of the high-risk designation.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Éric Downs will hear arguments on the constitutional challenge in mid-November.

Killed in the daycare crash were four-year-old Jacob Gauthier and a five-year-old girl named Maëva, whose family name is covered by a publication ban at the request of her parents.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2025.