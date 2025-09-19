Trump asks the Supreme Court to allow him to enforce transgender and nonbinary passport policy

FILE - U.S. passports are arranged for a photograph in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted September 19, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 12:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to let it enforce a passport policy for transgender and nonbinary people requiring male or female sex designations that conform with birth certificates.

The Justice Department appealed a lower-court order allowing people use the gender or “X” identification marker that lines up with their gender identity.

The government says it can’t be required to use sex designations it considers inaccurate on official identification documents.

The State Department changed the way it processed passport applications after Trump, a Republican, handed down an executive order in January declaring the United States would “recognize two sexes, male and female,” based on what it called “an individual’s immutable biological classification.”

Actor Hunter Schafer, for example, said in February that her new passport had been issued with a male gender marker, even though she’s had female gender markers on her driver’s license and passport since she was a teenager.

A judge blocked the new policy in June after transgender and nonbinary people challenged it in court. The plaintiffs said some transgender people had seen their applications returned with changed designations and others were afraid to submit applications.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to put the judge’s order on hold while the lawsuit continues to play out.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Two suspected opioid overdoses in 48 hours prompt Toronto police warning

Toronto police are warning the public after two people died from suspected opioid overdoses in the same neighbourhood on consecutive days this week. On Sept. 15, officers were called to the area of...

2h ago

U.S. tariffs on Canadian autos, parts jumped to US$380 million in July: report

Canadian vehicle and auto part exports faced more than US$380 million in tariffs in July, a sharp jump from previous months as U.S. levies kicked in. A data analysis released last week by Anderson Economic...

27m ago

Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted, stabbed in North York home

Toronto police are searching for a 30-year-old man in connection with a violent assault against two people in North York. Investigators say three people, who are known to each other, were in a residence...

2h ago

Toronto pair charged after female escapes alleged human trafficking across Ontario

A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking...

1h ago

