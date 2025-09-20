Champagne tries to sell Europe on Canadian energy, critical mineral exports

Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 11:42 am.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 1:52 pm.

Canada’s finance minister says the country could be a “supplier of choice” for European markets looking to bolster energy security and defence capabilities. 

Following a meeting in Denmark with European Union finance ministers, François-Philippe Champagne said Saturday that Canadian critical mineral and energy exports could help European economies become more resilient while diversifying Canada’s trade relationships. 

“We are redesigning the world economic order at a speed and at a scale that I would say has not been seen in a generation,” he told reporters on a call from Copenhagen. 

“They have taken notice that we’re putting our house in order so that we can be more competitive, that we can be a trusted supplier of natural resources, that we are willing to partner.”

Champagne said the need to strengthen defence and security ties was a major theme at this week’s meeting, and pointed to critical minerals, energy resources and shipbuilding expertise as key assets that Canada brings to the table. 

The European outreach comes ahead of what are expected to be challenging negotiations to review the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement next year. On Thursday, Canada and Mexico signed a pact to deepen economic and security ties between the two countries, which Prime Minister Mark Carney said would “complement” the trilateral trade deal. 

“Obviously, the United States is a key trading partner,” Champagne said Saturday. “But at the same time, I think that it would be prudent for Canada to also diversify its market.”

Earlier this week, Champagne told reporters it was “sad… that our largest trading partner turned its back on Canada, which has led to us having to reassess how we’re going to build the economy of the future.”

The finance minister said Saturday that Canada’s mineral deposits were “front and centre” in the discussions he had in Denmark. Critical minerals are “essential for the economy of the 21st century,” he said, ranging from the aerospace sector to the auto and defence industries.

He also pointed to liquefied natural gas and nuclear technology as other potential Canadian exports that could boost European energy security. 

“We have everything around the table to make us more resilient,” Champagne said. “Canada can be that supplier of choice for our European colleagues.”

In an interview with The Canadian Press earlier this week, Champagne said rising NATO commitments and shifting geopolitical forces have European nations planning to spend more on defence, creating a market opportunity he wants Canadian firms to fill.

He compared it to the role played by Canadian industry in supplying munitions and other military equipment to Allied forces during the Second World War. 

“We were able, back then, to shift the Canadian economy for success for 50, 80 years. For me, this is the same calling we have today,” he said.

The meeting in Denmark was attended by finance officials from the United Kingdom, Norway, Ukraine and EU member states. Champagne said he held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian officials, and participated in a roundtable on Arctic security. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

1h ago

Marit Stiles pledges to give Ontarians ‘something to vote for’ at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from its mistakes in last February's election and give the people of Ontario "something to vote for." One week after Bonnie...

1h ago

Man, 27, critically injured in 'isolated shooting' in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a...

3h ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

6h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man with history of dangerous driving facing 11 driving-related charges

Police in Peel Region say a 42-year-old Brampton man with a documented history of dangerous driving has been charged with 11 driving-related offences. Investigators say during a traffic stop last month...

1h ago

Marit Stiles pledges to give Ontarians ‘something to vote for’ at Ontario NDP party convention

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pledged Saturday that the party would learn from its mistakes in last February's election and give the people of Ontario "something to vote for." One week after Bonnie...

1h ago

Man, 27, critically injured in 'isolated shooting' in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a...

3h ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.

6h ago

2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.

20h ago

2:59
Condo board suing church claiming it’s a destination for illegal activity

A downtown condo board is suing its next-door neighbour, claiming the church has become a destination for drug use and violence. Shauna Hunt with more on the multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

21h ago

2:23
Nearly 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year: study

Almost 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year, according to a new study. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are describing it as a failure of the healthcare system, and demanding the Ford government take action.

21h ago

2:49
Toronto survey shows residents support incinerating garbage as landfill nears capacity

More than 70 per cent of respondents support incineration of garbage as the landfill taking Toronto's garbage fills up. Environmentalists say the survey was flawed and waste diversion should be the priority

22h ago

More Videos