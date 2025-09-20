Man injured in apartment building fire near St. Lawrence Market

A man has been taken to the hospital after a balcony fire in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services say they were called to an apartment building at 3:31 p.m. for reports of a fire at 176 The Esplanade.

Toronto paramedics say they took one man to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters say the balcony fire occurred on the fifth floor of the building.