Residents of Dildo, N.L., express support for ‘honorary mayor’ Jimmy Kimmel

Welcome to Dildo signage is shown in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 20, 2025 12:55 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2025 1:17 pm.

In 2019, Jimmy Kimmel became so enamoured with Dildo, N.L., and its risqué name that he repeatedly featured the community on his late-night television show and eventually became its honorary mayor.

Now, Dildo residents are expressing support for Kimmel following the show’s suspension by American broadcast network ABC.

Andrew Pretty, a former committee member for Dildo’s service district, says Kimmel is welcome to visit “any time.”

“I’m sure he would love the community. It’s a beautiful small town, very welcoming,” he said.

ABC announced Wednesday that it has indefinitely suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following the host’s comments about the assassination of Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The veteran late-night comic made several remarks on his Monday and Tuesday night shows, including that many people in the political movement of President Donald Trump “are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

Pretty said he believes Kimmel has a right to express his views. “You can’t have free speech just one way,” he said. “It’s got to go both ways, no matter what side of the issue you’re on,” he said.

Pretty says Kimmel’s attention resulted in a permanent boost to tourism in Dildo, a town of about 800 people located 60 kilometres west of St. John’s. The late-night host sent producers to film segments on the “magical” town in 2019, and has mentioned it on the show occasionally since then. He also paid for a Hollywood-style “Dildo” sign to be erected in the community.

Dildo, which is a service district and does not have a mayor or town council, decided to name Kimmel honorary mayor and grant him a key to the community “in gratitude for all the attention he gave us,” Pretty said.

Pretty said he understands that Kimmel was poking fun at the town’s name — which it shares with a sex toy — but said the experience was still a positive one.

“We’re willing to take a joke and I don’t think got out of hand, it was all respectful” he said.

Todd Warren, who owns the George House Heritage B&B in Dildo, described Kimmel’s suspension as “unfortunate.”

He says concerns over speech and censorship hit close to home in Dildo, which has previously faced pressure to change its name and, he feels, was sometimes excluded from tourism publications because of it.

Kimmel’s spotlighting the town “made people in the province look at it differently, with a bit more respect than what they had before, in my opinion,” he said.

Karine McDonald and Dean Reid were both part of the Kimmel show segments in 2019. Now, they co-own Kimmel Cottage, which is a rental property named after the star and filled with photos and memories of the crew’s visit.

“They’re good people for sure,” Reid said of the Kimmel show cast and crew, who would gather for drinks with locals after filming.

McDonald said the suspension of the show is “sad,” and goes too far. “He doesn’t deserve it,” she said.

The residents all note that, on the bright side, Kimmel’s suspension might mean that he finally has time to make his long-promised visit to the traditional Newfoundland fishing village known for its picturesque scenery, history and charm.

“If he wants a break from the U.S., he can certainly come to Dildo,” Pretty said.

Reid says he can even stay at Kimmel cottage. “I’m going to have to charge him double price,” he joked, before adding “it would be a privilege to give it to him to stay in.”

