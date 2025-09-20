Suspect in custody after man found with knife wounds in Rexdale

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 20, 2025 9:34 am.

A man in his 30s is in custody after another man was found suffering from knife wounds in Rexdale.

Toronto police say they were called to Hinton Road near Kipling Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of someone with a knife in the area.

Police located a man suffering from cuts to his face and arms. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s was taken into custody at the scene. There was no immediate word on what charges they may be facing.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Marit Stiles to face leadership review at Ontario NDP convention on Saturday

A week after Bonnie Crombie lost her grip on the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, Ontario New Democrats will pass judgment on leader Marit Stiles at the party's weekend convention in Niagara Falls. Crombie...

6m ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

1h ago

Ontario ERs saw almost 300,000 walkouts in 2024, study shows

A new survey shows Ontario emergency room wait times were so bad that almost 300,000 patients gave up and left untreated in the last year. "This is an enormous number. Our hospitals are full to the...

41m ago

Leaside residents frustrated over the loss of another tree

This past summer, a developer cut down a beloved tree in Leaside, even after the city told them not to. Once again, Leaside residents say they're losing another tree thanks to the actions of that same...

3h ago

Top Stories

Marit Stiles to face leadership review at Ontario NDP convention on Saturday

A week after Bonnie Crombie lost her grip on the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, Ontario New Democrats will pass judgment on leader Marit Stiles at the party's weekend convention in Niagara Falls. Crombie...

6m ago

Condo board suing Toronto church claiming it's a destination for illegal activity

Sanctuary Toronto has been operating out of its Charles Street location for more than three decades, providing outreach to unhoused people in the downtown core. But a new lawsuit launched by the neighbouring...

1h ago

Ontario ERs saw almost 300,000 walkouts in 2024, study shows

A new survey shows Ontario emergency room wait times were so bad that almost 300,000 patients gave up and left untreated in the last year. "This is an enormous number. Our hospitals are full to the...

41m ago

Leaside residents frustrated over the loss of another tree

This past summer, a developer cut down a beloved tree in Leaside, even after the city told them not to. Once again, Leaside residents say they're losing another tree thanks to the actions of that same...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Dry conditions for the final weekend of summer

Toronto will see mainly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday, ahead of some showers on Sunday evening, before the fall season kicks off with more rain on Monday.

14h ago

2:47
Leaside residents blame loss of second beloved tree on developer

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.

15h ago

2:23
Nearly 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year: study

Almost 300,000 Ontarians left emergency rooms without treatment last year, according to a new study. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are describing it as a failure of the healthcare system, and demanding the Ford government take action.

17h ago

2:49
Toronto survey shows residents support incinerating garbage as landfill nears capacity

More than 70 per cent of respondents support incineration of garbage as the landfill taking Toronto's garbage fills up. Environmentalists say the survey was flawed and waste diversion should be the priority

17h ago

1:55
Ford doubles-down on removal of speed cams, despite pleas from police

Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled-down on his stance against speed cameras in reaction to a letter signed by Ontario police chiefs pleading with the premier to re-consider his stance.

21h ago

More Videos