Suspect in custody after man found with knife wounds in Rexdale

A man in his 30s is in custody after another man was found suffering from knife wounds in Rexdale.

Toronto police say they were called to Hinton Road near Kipling Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of someone with a knife in the area.

Police located a man suffering from cuts to his face and arms. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s was taken into custody at the scene. There was no immediate word on what charges they may be facing.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the incident.