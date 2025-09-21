3 hospitalized, 1 in custody for possible impairment after Fashion District crash
Three people are in hospital and one driver is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Fashion District.
Police say the crash occurred in the Adelaide Street and Portland Street area just before 2 a.m. this morning.
One of the vehicles in the crash flipped. Police say the driver of that vehicle has been taken into custody for suspicion of impairment.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.