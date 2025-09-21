A U.S. right-wing commentator offers to house B.C. ostriches facing cull order

A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms is displayed at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2024. Hundreds of supporters flocked to the farm over the Victoria long weekend to protest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s order to cull 400 ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 21, 2025 3:56 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 4:14 pm.

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA — An ostrich farm in the B.C. Interior has got further support from right-wing American influencers when another online commentator added his voice, saying he would like to “help the ostriches out there in Canada” and relocate them to Texas.

The Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., has been calling on supporters to gather at the property to save about 400 ostriches at the farm after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ordered the cull of the birds following an outbreak of avian flu last December.

Conservative commentator Chris Sanders says in a Facebook video that he is offering a couple of his ranches, and he’d like to help move the ostriches to Oklahoma, Texas, and South Dakota.

Sanders says he is calling on truck drivers to help him save these ostriches.

Katie Pasitney, a spokeswoman with the farm, says she is aware of Sanders’ comments, and she is exploring that option now.

Pasitney also says in a Facebook post on Sunday that she thinks the CFIA will carry out the cull today, and she is asking people to flood calls with authorities to tell them to “stand on the right side of history.”

CFIA has refused to release details or timing of any operation.

It wasn’t the first time the farm was thrust into the global spotlight, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote a letter to the president of the CFIA in May, asking the farm to be spared from a planned cull.

Kennedy, the U.S. secretary for health and human services, says in the letter to Paul MacKinnon that there would be “significant value” in studying the ostriches’ immune response to avian flu.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and last week was denied another stay of the cull order while it prepares to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

35m ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has officially recognized the State of Palestine and has offered its support in building a peaceful future for both Palestine and the State of Israel. In...

4h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city's homeless encampments. In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two...

35m ago

PM Carney says Canada recognizes a Palestinian state, offers support in building 'peaceful future'

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada has officially recognized the State of Palestine and has offered its support in building a peaceful future for both Palestine and the State of Israel. In...

4h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The province's police watchdog is investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough that sent a 14-year-old driver to the hospital. The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

An Ontario man is calling on the Ford government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the province to enact a lemon law. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.

20h ago

2:35
Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy shooting

Two young suspects remain outstanding in the shooting death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy. As the search continues, Alessandra Carneiro looks at the rare court order to bypass the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

22h ago

2:42
Blue Jays look to clinch playoff spot after 20-1 loss to Kansas City

After one of the worst losses in Jays history, the Blue Jays after looking to bounce back and clinch a postseason berth with a win against the Kansas City Royals Saturday night. Catalina Gillies reports.

23h ago

2:27
Toronto restaurant receives its first Michelin Star

For chef and wwner Eric Chong, it's been a milestone year. Not only did his restaurant aKin receive its first Michelin star, but he was also named the 2025 Young Chef Award Winner for the Toronto Region. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos