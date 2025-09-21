Ford joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in visiting homeless encampments in Barrie, Ont.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city’s homeless encampments.

In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two can be seen visiting the sites.

Nuttall called for provincial support earlier this month after declaring a state of emergency over the encampments, citing concerns over public safety.

On Facebook, Nuttall said he and Ford specifically toured Milligan’s Pond, and discussed the need for municipalities to enforce bylaws and address issues like mental health, addiction and affordable housing.

Nuttall added that the situation in Barrie requires co-ordination between all levels of government.

The city has cleared some encampments, but Nuttall said it could take months to clear those remaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.