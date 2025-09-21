Woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

A woman has suffered “life-altering” injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Provincial police say as many as three cars were involved in the crash, which took place around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio that one woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with injuries considered life-altering while one man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.