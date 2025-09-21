Quebec premier promises new legislation inspired by federal major projects bill

Quebec Premier François Legault speaks during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 21, 2025 9:08 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 9:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will table new legislation to speed up environmental approvals for major projects.

He says the bill will be equivalent to the federal government’s major projects bill, known as C-5.

He made the comments this evening on popular Quebec talk show Tout le monde en parle, and said the bill is known internally as Q-5.

Legault says big projects need to get off the ground faster to create jobs, and it can no longer take years to obtain environmental approvals.

The premier also insists he has the support of the majority of his caucus, despite a public rebuke from one of his former cabinet ministers last week.

Legault’s governing party is currently trailing in the polls in Quebec and could be wiped out in next year’s election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

Finding community as an adult isn't always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder. Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization...

2h ago

Markham prepares for 2026 Honda Indy, Unionville GO sees changes ahead

Work is already underway to prepare Markham for the 2026 Honda Indy race, starting with some changes at the Unionville GO station. Earlier in September, the open-wheel auto racing series announced that...

33m ago

PM Carney meets UN Secretary General Guterres as Canada recognizes a Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto autism support group honoured as community champion

Finding community as an adult isn't always easy, and for those living with autism, it can be even harder. Full Spectrum Social, a nonprofit in Toronto helps ease those difficulties. The organization...

2h ago

Markham prepares for 2026 Honda Indy, Unionville GO sees changes ahead

Work is already underway to prepare Markham for the 2026 Honda Indy race, starting with some changes at the Unionville GO station. Earlier in September, the open-wheel auto racing series announced that...

33m ago

PM Carney meets UN Secretary General Guterres as Canada recognizes a Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney formally announced that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as the international gathering of world leaders grapples with ongoing...

2h ago

'It’s long overdue': Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

After a series of issues with his newly leased vehicle, one Ontario man is calling on the government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

2h ago

3:25
Increased calls for Ontario to create Lemon Law

An Ontario man is calling on the Ford government to strengthen consumer protection laws, and at least one non-profit agency is working to pressure the province to enact a lemon law. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

1:52
Unsettled weather coming Sunday night

Toronto will see some dry conditions on Sunday morning and afternoon, just before rainy weather moves into the area Sunday night, and into Monday morning.
2:47
Estonia seeks urgent NATO consultation after Russian jets violate airspace

NATO members say Russian fighter jets crossed into Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes Friday, a claim being denied by the Kremlin. Karling Donoghue details the calls for a strong response.
2:35
Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy shooting

Two young suspects remain outstanding in the shooting death of eight-year-old JahVai Roy. As the search continues, Alessandra Carneiro looks at the rare court order to bypass the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

More Videos