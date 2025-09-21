Quebec premier promises new legislation inspired by federal major projects bill

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will table new legislation to speed up environmental approvals for major projects.

He says the bill will be equivalent to the federal government’s major projects bill, known as C-5.

He made the comments this evening on popular Quebec talk show Tout le monde en parle, and said the bill is known internally as Q-5.

Legault says big projects need to get off the ground faster to create jobs, and it can no longer take years to obtain environmental approvals.

The premier also insists he has the support of the majority of his caucus, despite a public rebuke from one of his former cabinet ministers last week.

Legault’s governing party is currently trailing in the polls in Quebec and could be wiped out in next year’s election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press