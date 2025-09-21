RCMP say woman wanted for murder in Alberta may be in GTA

Toronto police say a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Alberta may be in the GTA.

RCMP in Alberta say 29-year-old Victoria Hilliard is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a December 2023 homicide in Fort McMurray.

Hilliard is described as five-feet-seven, 139 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She also sports several tattoos on her left arm, including a mermaid, butterflies and a triple moon.

Toronto police are warning the public not to approach her if spotted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP in Alberta.