RCMP say woman wanted for murder in Alberta may be in GTA

Photo of Victoria Hilliard, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Alberta. RCMP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 21, 2025 1:20 pm.

Last Updated September 21, 2025 1:25 pm.

Toronto police say a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Alberta may be in the GTA.

RCMP in Alberta say 29-year-old Victoria Hilliard is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a December 2023 homicide in Fort McMurray.

Hilliard is described as five-feet-seven, 139 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She also sports several tattoos on her left arm, including a mermaid, butterflies and a triple moon.

Toronto police are warning the public not to approach her if spotted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP in Alberta.

