4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the San Francisco Bay Area and people report feeling a sharp shake

FILE - The San Francisco skyline and the eastern span of the Bay Bridge are shown from Berkeley, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 6:41 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 9:40 am.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rocked the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, waking up many people, with more 22,000 saying they felt it, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake. Bay Area Rapid Transit posted on X that trains were running at reduced speeds as it completes safety track inspections. It told commuters to expect delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

“While 911 received an increase in calls from people who felt shaking, there have been no reports of injuries in San Francisco at this time, the city’s Department of Emergency Management posted on X. The department said it has not received any damage reports.

San Francisco Mayor Dan Lurie posted online about the quake, saying “first responders are assessing any impact to our city, and we will give an update later today.”

“Things were shaking in our newsroom,” posted Dave Clark, a news anchor for KTVU-TV. “It caught everyone off guard.”

News stations reported that people as far south as Salinas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Berkeley, felt it.

The Associated Press

