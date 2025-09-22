ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 3:54 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 3:55 pm.

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” said a statement from the network.

ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely after comments he made about Kirk, who was killed Sept. 10, in a monologue. Kimmel said “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk” and that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

Kimmel has hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC since 2003 and has been a fixture in television and comedy for even longer. He is also well known as a presenter, having hosted the Academy Awards four times.

Backlash to Kimmel’s comments about Kirk was swift. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Others, including several fellow comedians, came to his defense.

President Donald Trump, one of Kimmel’s frequent targets, posted on social media that Kimmel’s suspension was “great news for America.” He also called for other late night hosts to be fired.

Kimmel was asked in an interview with Variety this past summer if he was worried that the administration would come after comedians. He expressed concern that a crackdown could be on the way.

“Well, you’d have to be naive not to worry a little bit,” he said. “But that can’t change what you’re doing.”

Kimmel’s suspension arrived in a time when Trump and his administration have pursued threats, lawsuits and federal government pressure to try to exert more control over the media industry. Trump has reached settlements with ABC and CBS over their coverage.

Trump has also filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Republicans in Congress stripped federal funding from NPR and PBS.

Brendan Carr, the head of the Federal Communications Commission, issued a warning prior to Kimmel’s suspension that criticized Kimmel’s remarks about the Kirk assassination.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The suspension also happened at a time when the late night landscape is shifting. CBS announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show over the summer.

Kimmel’s contract with The Walt Disney Co.-owned network had been set to expire in May 2026.

Word of the reinstatement came as hundreds of Hollywood and Broadway stars — including Robert De Niro, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep — urged Americans “fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights” in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

More than 430 movie, TV and stage stars as well as comedians, directors and writers added their names to an open letter Monday from the American Civil Liberties Union that argues it is “a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”

Also Monday, ABC’s “The View” weighed in on the controversy after not raising it for two episodes after Kimmel was suspended. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show saying: “No one silences us” and she and her fellow hosts condemned Disney’s decision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

1h ago

18-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough shooting of rapper YTN PACO

Toronto police have identified the second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Phillip...

46m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

6h ago

Police seek suspect in Pickering shooting that injured man

A man is recovering in hospital and officers are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Pickering early Saturday. Durham Regional Police were called to the Woodview...

47m ago

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

1h ago

18-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough shooting of rapper YTN PACO

Toronto police have identified the second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Phillip...

46m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

6h ago

Police seek suspect in Pickering shooting that injured man

A man is recovering in hospital and officers are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Pickering early Saturday. Durham Regional Police were called to the Woodview...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ford says he was informed of police investigation into Chris Scott minutes before presser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was informed minutes before a scheduled press conference that Conservative MPP Chris Scott was being removed from the PC caucus over a police investigation.

4h ago

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

5h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

1h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

20h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

20h ago

More Videos