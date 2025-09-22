Canadian fresh mushrooms the latest target of U.S. trade ire

Fresh mushroom imports from Canada have become the latest target of U.S. trade angst.

In a notice posted last week, the U.S. International Trade Commission says it will investigate whether the American industry has been “materially injured or threatened with material injury” by imported mushrooms alleged to have been sold at less than fair value and subsidized by the Canadian government.

The commission says a preliminary determination in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations are due on Oct. 31.

A petition was filed last week by the Fresh Mushroom Fair Trade Coalition, which includes six U.S. growers and packers.

The coalition says in a news release that the goal is to “level the playing field” and that it’s asking for anti-dumping and countervailing duties on fresh mushrooms from Canada to offset what it calls “unfair pricing and subsidization.”

The executive vice-president of Mushrooms Canada says the claims have no merit and that it’s confident the investigations will confirm the industry’s compliance with rules-based trade.

“Working together, we have ensured the steady availability of fresh and nutritious mushrooms for both Canadians and Americans at an affordable price,” said Ryan Koeslag in a news release.

“Any disruption in this working relationship could have serious consequences, including supply chain disruptions, reduced market access and limitations in the availability of a healthy food staple relied upon by millions of families.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press