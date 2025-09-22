Mother killed, child airlifted to hospital after family struck by pickup truck in Guelph

Guelph Police cruiser. (Guelph Police)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 22, 2025 11:57 am.

Guelph police are investigating after a woman was killed and her young daughter airlifted to the hospital when a family of three was struck by a pickup truck last week.

Emergency crews were called just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 to the intersection of Paisley Road and Alma Street North. Investigators say a 38-year-old Guelph woman and her 38-year-old husband were walking with their three-year-old daughter in a stroller when all three were hit by a pickup while crossing at the crosswalk.

All three were rushed to Guelph General Hospital, where the woman died from her injuries. Her husband was treated for minor injuries and released. Their daughter was flown to a Hamilton trauma centre as a precaution and was discharged later that night.

Police say the driver, a 19-year-old man from Northern Ontario, remained at the scene and was not physically injured.

