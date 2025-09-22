Health advocates call on Liberals to keep pharmacare promise ahead of budget

A group of health care advocates is urging the federal Liberals to stay the course and create a universal, single-payer pharmacare program.

The Pharmacare Act, which was passed last fall, calls for an expert committee to explore the best way to create a national universal drug coverage program.

That committee is set to report to Health Minister Marjorie Michel by Oct. 10, and the report will be made public.

A 2019 expert panel recommended the creation of a universal, single-payer program that would see the federal government cover the cost of medications.

Last week, the C.D. Howe Institute think tank released a report of its own calling on Ottawa to consider a different approach that would provide coverage for people without private insurance.

Frédérique Chabot, who heads up the group Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, says advocates are hearing that the government is seriously considering that approach — and she says it’s not good enough.