NDP calls on Ottawa to do more to get approved refugees out of Gaza

Nahil Alatbash, Gaza Canadians League founder Omar Omar and Gur Tsabar of the Jews Say No to Genocide Coalition (right), look on as NDP MP for Vancouver East Jenny Kwan speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 1:34 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 2:23 pm.

OTTAWA — NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan says the government needs to do more to get people out of Gaza who applied for temporary visas through an extended family reunification program.

The program stopped accepting visa application on March 6, 2025, when the 5,000-applicant cap was reached, and as of Aug. 1 about 860 people have arrived in Canada under the program.

Kwan, who held a press conference today in the foyer of the House of Commons alongside Palestinians whose family members are stuck in Gaza, says the government can find other ways to gather the necessary biometric data in war zones.

The government collects biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs, to conduct security screening on refugees applying to come to Canada.

A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has said there is no way to collect biometrics in Gaza right now, and Israel and Egypt decide who is let out of the territory.

Kwan says that other countries, including France and Belgium, have been able to secure passage for Palestinians out of Gaza and the Canadian government hasn’t hired non-governmental organizations on the ground to help facilitate exits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

10m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

10m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

3h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

14h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

18h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

18h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

18h ago

More Videos