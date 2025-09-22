Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 22, 2025 6:48 am.

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O’Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m. for reports of a fire. Toronto Fire Services said the alarm was upgraded to a level-1 response.

When firefighters arrived, there were no occupants in or around the building. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Toronto police closed O’Connor Drive in both directions while crews worked at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

