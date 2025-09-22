Ottawa asks court to overturn tribunal order on First Nations child welfare

Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks to reporters following the Métis Major Projects Summit at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 1:23 pm.

Ottawa is asking the Federal Court to overturn a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order directing it to work with First Nations to reform the child welfare system, and for a new panel to be struck to determine next steps in a nearly two-decade-long legal battle.

The order, released in August, came nine years after the tribunal concluded that the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the on-reserve child welfare system, following a joint 2007 human rights complaint filed by the Assembly of First Nations and the Caring Society.

Progress on a child welfare agreement stalled when First Nations twice rejected a $47.8 billion deal last year, and Ottawa told the tribunal in May that the requests being put to it were “unreasonable.”

The tribunal said in August that Ottawa cannot “simply wait and let time go by” instead of renegotiating a deal with First Nations.

It said that if Ottawa refuses to resume negotiations, the Assembly of First Nations, the Caring Society and the newly formed National Children’s Chiefs’ Commission could present the tribunal with an evidence-based reform plan of their own.

In a statement posted to social media, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says Ottawa intends to reform the system in partnership with First Nations, and that the filing before the Federal Court will ensure reform is “flexible, sustainable, and inclusive of all partners.”

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

8m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

