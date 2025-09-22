Police lack resources to enforce gun buyback, minister suggests in recorded exchange

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has suggested that an acquaintance shouldn’t worry about being arrested for refusing to turn in a banned firearm because municipal police have few resources to devote to such matters.

In an audio recording of a conversation Sunday with the unidentified gun owner, Anandasangaree says the latest phase of a federal firearm buyback program will be announced Tuesday, along with a pilot project in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights circulated the recording, which was made without the minister’s knowledge.

Since May 2020, the federal government has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns it calls assault-style firearms.

The government says a federal buyback program will compensate owners fairly for their outlawed firearms.

The government has declared an amnesty period until Oct. 30 to protect owners of banned guns from criminal liability while they turn in or deactivate their firearms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press