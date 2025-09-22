Police lack resources to enforce gun buyback, minister suggests in recorded exchange

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 1:40 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 2:20 pm.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has suggested that an acquaintance shouldn’t worry about being arrested for refusing to turn in a banned firearm because municipal police have few resources to devote to such matters.

In an audio recording of a conversation Sunday with the unidentified gun owner, Anandasangaree says the latest phase of a federal firearm buyback program will be announced Tuesday, along with a pilot project in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights circulated the recording, which was made without the minister’s knowledge.

Since May 2020, the federal government has outlawed approximately 2,500 types of guns it calls assault-style firearms.

The government says a federal buyback program will compensate owners fairly for their outlawed firearms.

The government has declared an amnesty period until Oct. 30 to protect owners of banned guns from criminal liability while they turn in or deactivate their firearms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

8m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

8m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

3h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

14h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

18h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

18h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

18h ago

More Videos