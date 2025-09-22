Police seek suspect in Pickering shooting that injured man

A man is recovering in hospital and officers are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Pickering early Saturday.

Durham Regional Police were called to the Woodview Avenue and Hogarth Street area at around 3:40 a.m. for reports of an armed person.

“Information was received that someone had been shot and a sedan was seen leaving the area,” a police release explained.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also located a vehicle which had a bullet hole.”

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators are calling it an isolated incident and are appealing to the public for help. If you know anything, contact police.