Putin says Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for 1 more year after treaty with US expires

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 8:18 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 9:10 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year under the last remaining nuclear pact with the United States expires that expires in February and urged Washington to follow suit.

Putin said that the termination of the 2010 New START would have negative consequences for global stability and could fuel proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“To avoid provoking a further strategic arms race and to ensure an acceptable level of predictability and restraint, we believe it is justified to try to maintain the status quo established by the New START Treaty during the current, rather turbulent period,” he said in televised remarks. “Therefore, Russia is prepared to keep adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026.”

Putin added that “based on our analysis of the situation, we will subsequently make a decision on maintaining these voluntary self-restraints.”

He said that Russia expected the U.S. to follow its example and also stick to the treaty’s limits.

“We believe this measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or disrupt the existing balance of deterrence potentials,” the Russian leader said.

Putin instructed Russian agencies to “closely monitor relevant American activities, particularly with regard to the strategic offensive arms arsenal,” with a particular emphasis on plans to “expand the strategic components of the U.S. missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space.”

“The practical implementation of such destabilizing actions could undermine our efforts to maintain the status quo in the strategic offensive arms sphere,” Putin warned, adding that, in that case, “we will respond accordingly.”

He emphasized that Moscow’s honoring the pact’s limits could “make a significant contribution to creating an atmosphere conducive to substantive strategic dialogue with the U.S.,” provided that other efforts are also taken to normalize bilateral relations.

The New START, signed by then-Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Its looming expiration and the lack of dialogue on anchoring a successor deal have worried arms control advocates.

The pact also envisaged sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance, but they have been dormant since 2020.

In February 2023, Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the treaty, saying Russia could not allow U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites at a time when Washington and its NATO allies have openly declared Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine as their goal.

At the same time, Russia has emphasized that it was not withdrawing from the pact altogether and pledged to respect the caps on nuclear weapons set under the treaty and keep notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.

Putin’s statement comes at a time of hightened tensions between Russia and the West, fueling concerns that the fighting could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders as European countries rebuked Russia for what they said were provocations. The incidents have included Russian drones landing on Polish soil and Estonia accusing Russian fighter jets of intruding its airspace.

___

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content. ___ Additional AP coverage of the nuclear landscape: https://apnews.com/projects/the-new-nuclear-landscape/

Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

14m ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

48m ago

Top Stories

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

14m ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

10h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

13h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

13h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

13h ago

2:24
Toronto Autism Support Group Honoured as Community Champion

A Toronto non-profit is being recognized as one of the city’s Community Champions. Full Spectrum Social hosts events for adults living with autism helping create friendships and connections that can last a lifetime. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

More Videos