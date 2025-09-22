Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week.

Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will address the media at 1:30 p.m.

Shakur Clarke-Sargeant, 23, was the victim of a fatal shooting on the night of Sept. 15 at an apartment complex near Kingston and Galloway roads. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and found the victim suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said Clarke-Sargeant, who was also known to have a “rap persona” in Toronto, was targeted in a shooting that involved “planning and deliberation.”

This was Toronto’s 32nd homicide of the year.

One adult suspect, identified by police as Jeavon Quashie, 21, of Toronto, was arrested at the same complex shortly after the incident and has been charged with first-degree murder. A second male suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

WIth files from Michael Talbot of CityNews