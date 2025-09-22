Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Shakur Clarke-Sargeant, 23, was the victim of a fatal shooting on the night of Sept. 15 at an apartment complex near Kingston and Galloway roads. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 22, 2025 6:14 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 6:18 am.

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week.

Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will address the media at 1:30 p.m.

Shakur Clarke-Sargeant, 23, was the victim of a fatal shooting on the night of Sept. 15 at an apartment complex near Kingston and Galloway roads. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire and found the victim suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said Clarke-Sargeant, who was also known to have a “rap persona” in Toronto, was targeted in a shooting that involved “planning and deliberation.”

This was Toronto’s 32nd homicide of the year.

One adult suspect, identified by police as Jeavon Quashie, 21, of Toronto, was arrested at the same complex shortly after the incident and has been charged with first-degree murder. A second male suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

WIth files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

3m ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

28m ago

Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the post-season for the 11th time in franchise history, finally securing their berth by winning a game started by 2024 first-round...

13h ago

Interest rate cuts and more affordable housing: what's the latest on the real estate market?

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates for the first time since March, and just a few hours later -- on the same day -- the U.S. Federal Reserve followed suit with its first cut this year. It comes...

The Big Story

0m ago

