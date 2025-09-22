Sledge Hockey Father helps son and others enjoy competing on the ice

Paul Ciampaglia is our community ambassador this week recognized for the work he does helping his son Connor and other kids with disabilities play Sledge Hockey with the Durham Steelhawks.

Connor was born premature at 27 weeks and has Cerebral palsy but is able to enjoy getting on the ice with the thanks of people like his Father. Durham Steelhawks Sledge Hockey Association is a not-for-profit that’s hoping to raise $4,000 this year their junior and senior teams. Those interested in donating can send an email to ‘durhamsteelhawks@gmail.com’

