Toronto police use drone to arrest man in connection to break and enter

Toronto police say they used a drone to arrest a 44-year-old man in connection to a break and enter in the Fairbank neighbourhood.

Toronto police say the arrest took place on Sept.15, as officers responded to calls for an unknown trouble in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area around 1:49 a.m.

It is alleged that the victim was at home in her residence when the suspect damaged her door and entered. The suspect then threatened the victim, while she left the residence to a nearby establishment for safety.

Investigators say they used a drone to assist in the arrest. The man attempted to flee by hiding in a backyard in the area but was located using the thermal imaging of their drone.

Randy Mills, 44, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:

Break and enter,

Uttering death threats,

two counts of disobey lawful court order and,

Breach of probation

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.