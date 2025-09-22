Toronto police use drone to arrest man in connection to break and enter

Toronto police say a drone with thermal technology assisted in the arrest of a man in connection to a break and enter. (@Torontopolice)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 22, 2025 12:27 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 12:28 pm.

Toronto police say they used a drone to arrest a 44-year-old man in connection to a break and enter in the Fairbank neighbourhood.

Toronto police say the arrest took place on Sept.15, as officers responded to calls for an unknown trouble in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area around 1:49 a.m.

It is alleged that the victim was at home in her residence when the suspect damaged her door and entered. The suspect then threatened the victim, while she left the residence to a nearby establishment for safety.

Investigators say they used a drone to assist in the arrest. The man attempted to flee by hiding in a backyard in the area but was located using the thermal imaging of their drone.

Randy Mills, 44, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:

  • Break and enter,
  • Uttering death threats,
  • two counts of disobey lawful court order and,
  • Breach of probation

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Top Stories

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

8m ago

Ontario renews call for 'tough' federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario's premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada's bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety...

4h ago

Female pedestrian in critical condition following Mississauga hit-and-run; driver arrested

Peel Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a female pedestrian seriously injured late Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Burnhamthorpe...

1h ago

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

7h ago

