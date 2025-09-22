Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven
Posted September 22, 2025 5:08 pm.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven.
Speaking Monday from the White House, the president said women should not take acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, “during the entire pregnancy.” He also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.