Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 22, 2025 5:08 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven.

Speaking Monday from the White House, the president said women should not take acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, “during the entire pregnancy.” He also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. “We...

1h ago

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

3h ago

3 injured after TTC bus struck by vehicle in North York

Three people were injured after a TTC bus was struck by another vehicle in North York Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Lawrence and Marlee avenues around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. Paramedics...

5m ago

18-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough shooting of rapper Ytn Paco

Toronto police have identified the second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Phillip...

1h ago

Top Stories

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. “We...

1h ago

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

3h ago

3 injured after TTC bus struck by vehicle in North York

Three people were injured after a TTC bus was struck by another vehicle in North York Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Lawrence and Marlee avenues around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. Paramedics...

5m ago

18-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough shooting of rapper Ytn Paco

Toronto police have identified the second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Phillip...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ford says he was informed of police investigation into Chris Scott minutes before presser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was informed minutes before a scheduled press conference that Conservative MPP Chris Scott was being removed from the PC caucus over a police investigation.

6h ago

0:40
Fire breaks out at North York sports bar

A sports bar in North York reported a fire that broke out in the early morning though no injuries were reported.

7h ago

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

3h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

22h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

22h ago

More Videos