Youth arrested in connection to multiple sex assaults along Mississauga’s Lake Wabukayne Trail

A youth has been arrested in connection to multiple sexual assaults on Lake Wabukayne Trail in Mississauga.

Peel police say between May and August 2025, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted multiple victims along the trail, specifically near the tunnel bridge by Glen Erin Drive, north of Windwood Drive.

In each incident, the youth, who was unknown to the victims, allegedly approached them unexpectedly and grabbed them without provocation.

The alleged victims did not require medical attention.

After a lengthy investigation, a Mississauga youth was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with five counts of sexual assault.

He was released with conditions to attend court at a later date.

Investigators are still actively investigating the incidents and believe there may be more alleged victims and witnesses.