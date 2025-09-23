Canada pledges $60M for Haiti, with most cash contingent on UN approval of U.S. plan

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a meeting with Laurent Saint-Cyr, president of the Transitional Presidential Council of the Republic of Haiti, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2025 4:50 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 7:19 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has pledged $60 million to help Haiti fight back brazen gangs, with most of the funding contingent on the United Nations supporting an American plan to expand a police mission into a “gang-suppression force.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has announced $20 million for maritime security in the Caribbean aimed at stopping the flow of arms and drugs in and through Haiti.

Another $40 million would support the Trump administration’s proposal for a gang-suppression force that would replace an existing UN police mission, but only if the UN backs the idea.

Anand is co-hosting an event today with her Haitian counterpart at the UN aimed at finding a solution to the violent instability that has consumed Haiti since 2021.

At the House foreign affairs committee today, MPs who pressed officials on whether Canada might send troops to Haiti as part of the UN mission were told that Ottawa’s focus is on advocating for the U.S. proposal.

The Bloc Québécois says there should be more pressure on the U.S. to stop American guns from reaching Haiti, while the Conservatives are raising concerns about the prospect of foreign aid being diverted to Haitian gangs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

