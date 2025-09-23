Construction on part of Gardiner rehabilitation 6 months ahead of schedule

Construction on a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule by six months, the City of Toronto said Tuesday.

The construction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue began in early August 2024 and was expected to be finished by Spring of 2026.

The work was accelerated, supported with a $73 million investment from the Ontario government, meaning crews worked up to 24 hours per day, seven days a week with additional equipment and faster delivery of material.

The City says the progress can be attributed to “consistently good weather, real-time problem solving and the fact that no unexpected conditions were uncovered during construction that required major design changes.”

It’s tracking six months ahead of the timeline and a completion date is expected to be shared closer to the re-opening.

Currently, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin and Strachan. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed for the construction.