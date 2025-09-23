Drones and Toronto police dog help locate suspect in mischief investigation

A coordinated effort between Toronto police’s air support unit and Police Dog Services led to the arrest of a man wanted in a mischief investigation.

Officers were called to the area of Brimley and Danforth roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a theft in progress.

It’s alleged a suspect had damaged vehicles in a residential neighbourhood while attempting to steal them. Residents in the area attempted to detain him, but he fled the area on foot.

Drones and thermal imaging technology helped Toronto police spot the suspect hiding in a neighbourhood backyard. With the help of officers and a police dog, they were able to arrest the accused.

Albert Redcliffe, 48, of no fixed address was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.