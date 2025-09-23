Drones and Toronto police dog help locate suspect in mischief investigation

Toronto police released nighttime drone footage of the arrest of a suspected tied to an allege vehicle theft attempt.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 23, 2025 4:02 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 4:32 pm.

A coordinated effort between Toronto police’s air support unit and Police Dog Services led to the arrest of a man wanted in a mischief investigation.

Officers were called to the area of Brimley and Danforth roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a theft in progress.

It’s alleged a suspect had damaged vehicles in a residential neighbourhood while attempting to steal them. Residents in the area attempted to detain him, but he fled the area on foot.

Drones and thermal imaging technology helped Toronto police spot the suspect hiding in a neighbourhood backyard. With the help of officers and a police dog, they were able to arrest the accused.

Albert Redcliffe, 48, of no fixed address was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

2h ago

1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say. In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario...

2h ago

CFL rule changes receive mixed reviews on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — Some MPs threw a flag at the Canadian Football League rule changes announced this week, while others welcomed them as a way to bring the game to a larger audience. On Monday, CFL commissioner...

1m ago

Woman dead after reported carbon monoxide leak in Toronto building

Toronto fire crews are investigating a possible carbon monoxide leak at a midtown building that left one woman dead Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wychwood Avenue in the St. Clair...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

2h ago

1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say. In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario...

2h ago

CFL rule changes receive mixed reviews on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — Some MPs threw a flag at the Canadian Football League rule changes announced this week, while others welcomed them as a way to bring the game to a larger audience. On Monday, CFL commissioner...

1m ago

Woman dead after reported carbon monoxide leak in Toronto building

Toronto fire crews are investigating a possible carbon monoxide leak at a midtown building that left one woman dead Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wychwood Avenue in the St. Clair...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:21
Man attacked after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto

A man was left injured after confronting suspected car thieves on his property in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area.

4h ago

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

16h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

21h ago

2:29
New poll shows quality of life in Toronto has increased from last year

Polling commissioned by the City of Toronto shows improved scores in everything from quality of life to cleanliness in parks.  While the Deputy Mayor says Toronto is on the right track, critics point out many of the approval numbers are in the 60s.

22h ago

More Videos