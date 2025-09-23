1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say.

In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash occurred on the Toronto-bound lanes near Niagara Street.

“The collision occurred as a result of a wheel-off that came from a vehicle in the Fort Erie-bound lanes. The wheel travelled into the Toronto bound lanes, striking two vehicles,” police said in a video post.

The driver in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital for observations.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at Glendale Avenue in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Fort Erie-bound lanes are closed between Niagara Street and Welland Avenue.

OPP said drivers can access the Toronto-bound QEW from Niagara Street.

Police said the closures are expected to be place for at least four hours, until around 5 p.m.

