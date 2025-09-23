1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. x/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 23, 2025 2:36 pm.

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say.

In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash occurred on the Toronto-bound lanes near Niagara Street.

“The collision occurred as a result of a wheel-off that came from a vehicle in the Fort Erie-bound lanes. The wheel travelled into the Toronto bound lanes, striking two vehicles,” police said in a video post.

The driver in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the same vehicle was taken to a local hospital for observations.

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at Glendale Avenue in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Fort Erie-bound lanes are closed between Niagara Street and Welland Avenue.

OPP said drivers can access the Toronto-bound QEW from Niagara Street.

Police said the closures are expected to be place for at least four hours, until around 5 p.m.

Listen to 680News Radio for the latest traffic reports.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

49m ago

Woman dead after reported carbon monoxide leak in Toronto building

Toronto fire crews are investigating a possible carbon monoxide leak at a midtown building that left one woman dead Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wychwood Avenue in the St. Clair...

3h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

5h ago

Markham robbery attempt falls flat after suspect flees with single can of pop: police

He could get popped and spend time in the can, all for a can of pop. A stolen soda is all York Regional Police say a robbery suspect managed to get away with during a hold up at a dessert shop in Markham...

28m ago

Top Stories

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

49m ago

Woman dead after reported carbon monoxide leak in Toronto building

Toronto fire crews are investigating a possible carbon monoxide leak at a midtown building that left one woman dead Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wychwood Avenue in the St. Clair...

3h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

5h ago

Markham robbery attempt falls flat after suspect flees with single can of pop: police

He could get popped and spend time in the can, all for a can of pop. A stolen soda is all York Regional Police say a robbery suspect managed to get away with during a hold up at a dessert shop in Markham...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

1:21
Man attacked after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto

A man was left injured after confronting suspected car thieves on his property in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area.

2h ago

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

14h ago

2:29
New poll shows quality of life in Toronto has increased from last year

Polling commissioned by the City of Toronto shows improved scores in everything from quality of life to cleanliness in parks.  While the Deputy Mayor says Toronto is on the right track, critics point out many of the approval numbers are in the 60s.

20h ago

2:37
New interpretive centre gives a glimpse into a child's life at residential school

The oldest and longest running residential school, the Mohawk Institute, will be open to visitors to learn what residential schools were like to attend directly from survivors.

15h ago

More Videos