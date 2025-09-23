The Big Story

A life-risking trip to deliver aid to Gaza: an Ontario woman shares her story

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza Strip, by foot and in vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 23, 2025 7:31 am.

A flotilla of ships has set sail from the western end of the Mediterranean to the Gaza Strip, where a devastating war has destroyed much of the Palestinian territory. The ships hope to transport food, water and medicine, in defiance of Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

But the flotilla is unlikely to reach its destination. Nearly all attempts to deliver aid to Gaza by sea have been intercepted by Israeli forces. Compounding fears of possible violence, one of the Gaza-bound vessels taking part in this latest mission was struck by a suspected drone earlier this month while docked in Tunisia.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Toronto-based pro-Palestinian activist Zaheera Soomar from her boat in the Mediterranean, about the mission to deliver aid to Gaza, and why she’s willing to risk her life to do it.

