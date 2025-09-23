Toronto police seek ‘dangerous’ suspect in assault after apartment stabbing

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Brooks, 39, of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of probation. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2025 8:35 am.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the area of Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

According to police, a man allegedly entered an apartment and attacked the victim, stabbing them multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Brooks, 39, of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.

Brooks is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with a muscular build, short black hair, and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing multi-coloured shorts, a grey t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack.

Police have released an image of the suspect and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brooks or knows his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

2h ago

Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level. Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended...

updated

36m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

2h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

13m ago

