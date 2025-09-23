Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21 in the area of Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

According to police, a man allegedly entered an apartment and attacked the victim, stabbing them multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Brooks, 39, of Toronto. He is wanted for aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.

Brooks is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with a muscular build, short black hair, and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing multi-coloured shorts, a grey t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack.

Police have released an image of the suspect and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brooks or knows his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.