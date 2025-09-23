Markham robbery attempt falls flat after suspect flees with single can of pop: police

He could get popped and spend time in the can, all for a can of pop.

A stolen soda is all York Regional Police say a robbery suspect managed to get away with during a hold up at a dessert shop in Markham on Monday.

Investigators released video showing the suspect rolling up to the store on Copper Creek Boulevard on a bicycle at around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask, enters the store and makes small talk before pulling out a large wrench and allegedly demanding cash.

In a release, York police said the suspect “threatened an employee with a wrench but was unable to steal any money, taking only a can of soda.”

A passerby who came to the aid of the store employee was then assaulted by the suspect, police add. He was not seriously injured.

With his can of pop in tow, the suspect fled westbound on Copper Creek Boulevard on a white bicycle.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, around six foot three with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, surgical mask, black pants a black Champion backpack and black Nike running shoes with a white logo.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and didn’t have any Co(ke)-conspirators.