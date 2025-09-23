Markham robbery attempt falls flat after suspect flees with single can of pop: police

York Regional Police released security footage of a Markham dessert shop where a suspect was seen attempting to take money from the register but left with only a soda can from the store.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 23, 2025 1:52 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 2:56 pm.

He could get popped and spend time in the can, all for a can of pop.

A stolen soda is all York Regional Police say a robbery suspect managed to get away with during a hold up at a dessert shop in Markham on Monday.

Investigators released video showing the suspect rolling up to the store on Copper Creek Boulevard on a bicycle at around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask, enters the store and makes small talk before pulling out a large wrench and allegedly demanding cash.

In a release, York police said the suspect “threatened an employee with a wrench but was unable to steal any money, taking only a can of soda.”

A passerby who came to the aid of the store employee was then assaulted by the suspect, police add. He was not seriously injured.

With his can of pop in tow, the suspect fled westbound on Copper Creek Boulevard on a white bicycle.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned, around six foot three with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, surgical mask, black pants a black Champion backpack and black Nike running shoes with a white logo.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and didn’t have any Co(ke)-conspirators.

Top Stories

Suspect surrenders, charged with murder of Paulin Harusha

Toronto police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the fatal shooting of Paulin Harusha, 43, has surrendered and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. Officers responded to reports...

51m ago

1 dead after separated wheel hits two vehicles on QEW in St. Catharines

One person is dead after a wheel flew off a vehicle and struck two other vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines, provincial police say. In a post on X just before noon on Tuesday, Ontario...

50m ago

Woman dead after reported carbon monoxide leak in Toronto building

Toronto fire crews are investigating a possible carbon monoxide leak at a midtown building that left one woman dead Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wychwood Avenue in the St. Clair...

3h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

5h ago

