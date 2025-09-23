Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Markham

York Regional Police vehicle.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 23, 2025 7:34 pm.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 7:35 pm.

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in Markham Tuesday evening.

York police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Reesor Road for reports of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and has since been pronounced dead.

Major Mackenzie Drive is closed in both directions just east of Reesor.

