Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup truck in Markham
Posted September 23, 2025 7:34 pm.
Last Updated September 23, 2025 7:35 pm.
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a pickup truck in Markham Tuesday evening.
York police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive and Reesor Road for reports of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a truck.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and has since been pronounced dead.
Major Mackenzie Drive is closed in both directions just east of Reesor.