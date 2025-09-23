Police say girl, 15, arrested Saturday is last outstanding suspect in Oshawa Pizza Pizza swarming

Durham Regional Police investigators say they’ve arrested the last outstanding suspect in the swarming of a woman at an Oshawa Pizza Pizza in July.

A 15-year-old girl from Oshawa was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault cause bodily harm.

A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also previously arrested and face the same charge.

A witness who works at the popular fast food restaurant told CityNews that the alleged attack took place on July 2 after the owner tried to stop a group of young people from stealing cans of pop.

Ferry Bansal, an employee at the Pizza Pizza at 199 Wentworth Street W. where the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m., described the female suspects as “children” and said the victim, who is Muslim, had her hijab ripped off during the swarming.

The frightened employee said she didn’t hear any racial slurs being hurled during the assault.

Bansal said the victim, in her 40s, was repeatedly punched and stomped.

“We don’t expect this from children,” Bansal added. “It was so scary.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it was ‘appalled and disgusted’ by the attack, although police said there was no evidence to indicate the incident was hate-motivated.