Tim Hortons merchandise store to open at Toronto’s Eaton Centre in November

A photo shared by a Reddit users shows where the Tim Shop will be located inside Eaton Centre. Photo: Toronto/Reddit/mkvelash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2025 7:34 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 9:10 am.

A new Tim Hortons retail concept is set to open inside Toronto’s Eaton Centre this November, offering fans of the iconic Canadian brand more than just coffee and Timbits.

A photo of the storefront under construction, posted to Reddit over the weekend, quickly gained traction among Toronto users, sparking curiosity about what the location will offer. The signage reads “Tim Shop,” hinting at a focus on branded merchandise rather than the chain’s traditional menu.

According to Tim Hortons’ official TimShop website, the store will feature apparel, accessories, and at-home coffee products. Shoppers can expect items ranging from sweatshirts, joggers, and caps to roasted ground coffee, K-Cups, and Nespresso-compatible capsules — all designed to bring what the company calls the “Always Fresh feeling” beyond its restaurants. The online store also promotes colourful, nostalgia-driven designs aimed at longtime Tims fans.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson said in a statement to CityNews that the TimShop in Toronto’s Eaton Centre will be a holiday pop-up store remaining open through December.

“It is the first retail store of its kind for us and is an extension of our TimShop.ca online store. The retail store will have much of the same merchandise available at TimShop.ca (at the same prices as seen online), along with some exclusive items – you’ll find everything from apparel to drinkware to holiday merchandise,” the spokesperson said.

“The retail shop will allow shoppers to experience our merchandise in person, try items on, and there will be a range of items at different price points for holiday gifts.”

The TimShop Eaton Centre opening comes as major brands increasingly experiment with standalone retail spaces to deepen customer engagement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

2h ago

Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level. Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended...

updated

35m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

2h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

12m ago

Top Stories

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

2h ago

Subway service resumes on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations

Subway service has resumed on a large stretch of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) after what transit officials said was an injury at the track level. Service between St. George and Woodbine stations was suspended...

updated

35m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

2h ago

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

8h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

14h ago

2:34
Reactions to Canadian recognition of Palestine mixed

Some are condemning Canada's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, as capitulation to terrorism - and some others say it does nothing to stop the killing, or bring the sides nearer to a ceasefire.

15h ago

2:37
Ford government demands Ottawa implement tougher bail laws, mandatory minimum sentences

The Ford government is ramping up pressure on Ottawa, firing off a letter to the Carney government, demanding tougher bail laws. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say crime in Ontario is getting worse under the premier's watch.

15h ago

More Videos