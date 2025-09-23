A new Tim Hortons retail concept is set to open inside Toronto’s Eaton Centre this November, offering fans of the iconic Canadian brand more than just coffee and Timbits.

A photo of the storefront under construction, posted to Reddit over the weekend, quickly gained traction among Toronto users, sparking curiosity about what the location will offer. The signage reads “Tim Shop,” hinting at a focus on branded merchandise rather than the chain’s traditional menu.

According to Tim Hortons’ official TimShop website, the store will feature apparel, accessories, and at-home coffee products. Shoppers can expect items ranging from sweatshirts, joggers, and caps to roasted ground coffee, K-Cups, and Nespresso-compatible capsules — all designed to bring what the company calls the “Always Fresh feeling” beyond its restaurants. The online store also promotes colourful, nostalgia-driven designs aimed at longtime Tims fans.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson said in a statement to CityNews that the TimShop in Toronto’s Eaton Centre will be a holiday pop-up store remaining open through December.

“It is the first retail store of its kind for us and is an extension of our TimShop.ca online store. The retail store will have much of the same merchandise available at TimShop.ca (at the same prices as seen online), along with some exclusive items – you’ll find everything from apparel to drinkware to holiday merchandise,” the spokesperson said.

“The retail shop will allow shoppers to experience our merchandise in person, try items on, and there will be a range of items at different price points for holiday gifts.”

The TimShop Eaton Centre opening comes as major brands increasingly experiment with standalone retail spaces to deepen customer engagement.