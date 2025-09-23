Blue Jays fans smash hot dog record in 2025 Loonie Dog season

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there.

Toronto Blue Jays fans have set a sizzling new record for hot dog consumption during the team’s 2025 Loonie Dog season, marking one of the quirkiest milestones of the year at Rogers Centre.

According to Sportsnet, the single‑season tally for Schneiders Loonie Dogs has officially reached an all‑time high, surpassing previous marks set in 2023 and 2024. Entering Tuesday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays fans have consumed 733,412 hot dogs, already surpassing last year’s record of 727,819.

The promotion — offering hot dogs for $1 at select home games — has become a fan favourite, drawing huge crowds and sparking friendly competition over how many wieners can be eaten in a night.

This summer saw multiple record‑breaking evenings. In July, fans devoured more than 84,000 hot dogs in a single game against the New York Yankees, shattering the old single‑night record. That mark didn’t last long — by late August, supporters topped it again with over 96,000 sold during another packed home date.

The Blue Jays (90-66) clinched a postseason berth following Sunday’s 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto is currently two games up on the Yankees (88-68) for first place in the American League East Division and owns the tiebreaker. The last time the Blue Jays won the AL East was back in 2015, one of the club’s more memorable postseason runs.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for Toronto tonight. He’ll go up against Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox (85-71). First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.