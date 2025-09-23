Blue Jays fans smash hot dog record in 2025 Loonie Dog season

According to Sportsnet, the single‑season tally for Schneiders Loonie Dogs has officially reached an all‑time high, surpassing previous marks set in 2023 and 2024. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 23, 2025 9:55 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2025 10:06 am.

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there.

Toronto Blue Jays fans have set a sizzling new record for hot dog consumption during the team’s 2025 Loonie Dog season, marking one of the quirkiest milestones of the year at Rogers Centre.

According to Sportsnet, the single‑season tally for Schneiders Loonie Dogs has officially reached an all‑time high, surpassing previous marks set in 2023 and 2024. Entering Tuesday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays fans have consumed 733,412 hot dogs, already surpassing last year’s record of 727,819.

Related:

The promotion — offering hot dogs for $1 at select home games — has become a fan favourite, drawing huge crowds and sparking friendly competition over how many wieners can be eaten in a night.

This summer saw multiple record‑breaking evenings. In July, fans devoured more than 84,000 hot dogs in a single game against the New York Yankees, shattering the old single‑night record. That mark didn’t last long — by late August, supporters topped it again with over 96,000 sold during another packed home date.

The Blue Jays (90-66) clinched a postseason berth following Sunday’s 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto is currently two games up on the Yankees (88-68) for first place in the American League East Division and owns the tiebreaker. The last time the Blue Jays won the AL East was back in 2015, one of the club’s more memorable postseason runs.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for Toronto tonight. He’ll go up against Lucas Giolito of the Red Sox (85-71). First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

43m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84. In...

56m ago

Top Stories

Parent charged after driving toward students on Oshawa school property, police say

Durham police say an Oshawa man is facing charges after allegedly driving a vehicle dangerously through the grounds of a local high school, heading toward students before fleeing the scene. The incident...

1h ago

Man stabbed after confronting suspected car thieves in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say a man was stabbed after confronting two suspects allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a driveway in the city's west end. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the...

43m ago

What we know about autism's causes and any potential link to Tylenol

Many doctors and scientists were reeling Monday after President Donald Trump went on TV to insist that pregnant women should never take Tylenol and revive debunked theories about vaccines and autism. Trump...

4h ago

S&P/TSX composite index in record territory as it tops 30,000 in early trading

Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 30,000 in early trading, helped by strength in energy and base metal stocks. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.86 points at 30,016.84. In...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Police ID second suspect wanted for murder of rapper ‘YTN Paco’

Police have identified the second suspect in the shooting death of Toronto rapper Shakur Clarke-Sargeant also known as ‘YTN Paco’. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:37
Trump administration links autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that the U.S Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe.

10h ago

3:01
Humidity lingering all week

Humid conditions will be felt throughout the week along with some more rain on Tuesday, and Wednesday during the afternoon commute.

16h ago

2:34
Reactions to Canadian recognition of Palestine mixed

Some are condemning Canada's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, as capitulation to terrorism - and some others say it does nothing to stop the killing, or bring the sides nearer to a ceasefire.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government demands Ottawa implement tougher bail laws, mandatory minimum sentences

The Ford government is ramping up pressure on Ottawa, firing off a letter to the Carney government, demanding tougher bail laws. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say crime in Ontario is getting worse under the premier's watch.

17h ago

More Videos