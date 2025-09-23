A new survey commissioned by the City of Toronto suggests residents feel the city is improving — from cleaner parks to a stronger overall sense of quality of life — compared to last year.

The Listening to Toronto poll, conducted by Ipsos between Aug. 1 and 18, asked more than 1,100 residents to rate municipal services and overall quality of life. The results reveal a five-point jump in the share of Torontonians who describe their quality of life as “good” or “very good,” now sitting at 69 per cent, up from 64 per cent in 2024.

Other notable gains:

Public safety perceptions rose six points to 65 per cent.

Cleanliness ratings climbed to 61 per cent, up three points.

Satisfaction with parks and outdoor spaces edged up to 81 per cent.

Recreation programs earned a 95 per cent satisfaction rate among users, a five-point increase.

Library programs matched that high mark, with 95 per cent of users satisfied.

Social services satisfaction reached 83 per cent, up two points.

Customer service interactions with the City improved to 82 per cent, a seven-point jump.

City communications satisfaction rose to 63 per cent, up five points.

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik welcomed the results, saying they show Toronto is on the right track after years of pandemic-related challenges and economic uncertainty.

“People in Toronto love their parks and public parks and spaces. They love their public services. What they’re telling us is that their experience of those has improved over the last year,” Malik said. “That is a really good indicator that the direction we are going to get the city back on track after years of neglect is the right direction.”

Still, the numbers reveal room for improvement. Many of the key satisfaction scores, including overall quality of life, remain in the mid-to-high 60 percent range. Opposition councillors and community advocates argue that while the upward trend is encouraging, the city must address persistent concerns over housing affordability, transit reliability, and public safety.

“While some numbers have improved, others have gotten worse,” said councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York). “If we’re looking at it, we’re scoring 60s. Last time I checked, that’s a C [grade]. That isn’t a report card you’d want to put on the fridge.”

The poll also highlighted disparities between neighbourhoods. Downtown respondents tended to rate cleanliness and safety lower than those in suburban areas, while younger residents expressed more frustration with housing costs and job opportunities.

City officials say the survey will help guide budget priorities heading into 2026, with a focus on maintaining momentum in areas where satisfaction is rising and tackling the issues that continue to divide public opinion.

“The trend is important. Secondly, not all of the services and questions were in the 60s,” said City Manager Paul Johnson. “I think it’s important to note that there are things we do really well in the City of Toronto.”