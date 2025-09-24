Carney sees possibilities for Canada as he wraps up trip to UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Mark Carney said there are many possibilities for Canada after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, where U.S. President Donald Trump continued his skepticism of multilateralism and questioned the institution’s purpose.

“In every moment where there’s a crack, where there’s a rupture, there is possibility — and it’s our responsibility, it’s our opportunity as Canada in this moment to find it,” Carney told media Tuesday evening. “And after my visit to the United Nations General Assembly, I can assure Canadians that there is light, there are many possibilities.”

Carney earlier Tuesday listened to Trump’s roughly hour-long speech at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, where the president complained about the United Nations and preached about his “America First” policies that have abruptly upended geopolitics and sent shock waves to countries around the world.

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?” Trump asked as he criticized the institution for being full of “empty words.”

Trump said the United Nations has tremendous potential, “but it’s not even coming close” to living up to it. He was particularly aggrieved that there were issues with an escalator and his TelePrompTer ahead of his address.

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad TelePrompTer,” he said.

The president later reassured diplomats concerned over the tone of his grievance-filled speech. Earlier this year, Trump ordered a review of the United States’ involvement in the United Nations, withdrew from its Human Rights Council and froze U.S. funding.

He told Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he may disagree with the United Nations sometimes, but he is also “so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great.”

Trump, in his speech, also pushed back on U.S. allies, including Canada, who took part in a co-ordinated effort to recognize a Palestinian state. Trump said the move would reward Hamas for the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Carney did not have a one-on-one meeting with the president. He did attend a reception on Tuesday night for world leaders hosted by the president.

The prime minister used the General Assembly to meet with CEOs and world leaders in an ongoing effort to diversify Canada’s trade and economic opportunities in the wake of Trump’s efforts to realign global trade through devastating duties. Carney met with leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

During a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Carney noted that since the two had spoken on the phone, “our two countries, our officials, have begun to engage much more regularly, much more constructively.”

“We have an opportunity in a world that is changing rapidly,” Carney told Li. “We have an opportunity to bring that partnership back and bring it to a new level, across a range of areas.”

The prime minister has worked to restore diplomatic efforts that were strained when Canada — largely to align with the United States — hit China with targeted tariffs on key industries like steel and electric vehicles. In return, China targeted Canada with duties, particularly on canola, which has hit Prairie province farmers.

Before his departure from New York, Carney is set to attend a UN summit focused on a sustainable, inclusive and resilient global economy. He is also scheduled to meet with the prime minister of Jamaica.

