Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton, critically injured
Posted September 24, 2025 8:02 am.
Last Updated September 24, 2025 9:19 am.
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
Peel Regional Police officers were called to the area of Torbram Road and East Drive, near Steeles Avenue East, just after 6 a.m.
Police say the driver remained at the scene, and the area is closed to traffic for the investigation.
No further details have been released.